Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Investing Potential Is $109.08

During the last session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s traded shares were 2.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $109.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the CEG share is $112.92, that puts it down -3.52 from that peak though still a striking 34.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $71.16. The company’s market capitalization is $35.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $109.08 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by 3.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.30%. The short interest in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) is 6.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.12 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Constellation Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares have gone up 41.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,216.33% against -3.80.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Constellation Energy Corporation is 1.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Constellation Energy Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.24%, with the float percentage being 85.39%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,152 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.27 million shares (or 11.90% of all shares), a total value of $3.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.37 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 16.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.55 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.19 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $933.03 million.