Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP)’s traded shares were 5.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $119.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$2.92. The 52-week high for the COP share is $135.29, that puts it down -12.93 from that peak though still a striking 24.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $89.98. The company’s market capitalization is $143.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.63 million shares over the past three months.

Conoco Phillips (COP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.52. COP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.07.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Conoco Phillips (COP) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $119.80 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.04%, and it has moved by 1.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.06%. The short interest in Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) is 12.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $134.74, which implies an increase of 11.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $107.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, COP is trading at a discount of -33.56% off the target high and 10.68% off the low.

Conoco Phillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conoco Phillips has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conoco Phillips (COP) shares have gone up 22.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.06% against -20.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.50% this quarter and then drop -12.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.61 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.19 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.47 billion and $19.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.90% and then drop by -16.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -35.59% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.12% per annum.

COP Dividends

Conoco Phillips is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Conoco Phillips is 3.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders