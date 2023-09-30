Can You Get A Quick Recovery From OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ: OP) Given A -3381.23% drop From High?

During the last session, OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares were 2.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.92% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the OP share is $102.00, that puts it down -3381.23 from that peak though still a striking 57.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $3.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 135.89K shares over the past three months.

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

OceanPal Inc (OP) registered a 36.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.92% in intraday trading to $2.93 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 72.35%, and it has moved by 74.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.84%. The short interest in OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) is 22720.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for OceanPal Inc is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 68.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc insiders own 5.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.94%, with the float percentage being 17.93%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 9.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 89341.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 7.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OceanPal Inc (OP) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 16579.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27189.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1905.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $3238.0.