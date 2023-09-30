Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Is Decrease -9.23%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s traded shares were 3.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.52% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the BN share is $38.72, that puts it down -23.82 from that peak though still a striking 9.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.25. The company’s market capitalization is $51.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. BN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $BlackBerry Limited.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Brookfield Corporation (BN) registered a -2.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.52% in intraday trading to $31.27 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.75%, and it has moved by -8.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.23%. The short interest in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is 16.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.20, which implies an increase of 33.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, BN is trading at a discount of -107.87% off the target high and -5.53% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.89%. While earnings are projected to return 10.27% in 2023.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brookfield Corporation is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s Major holders

Brookfield Corporation insiders own 8.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.08%, with the float percentage being 65.69%. Brookfield Corp /ON/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 943 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 133.72 million shares (or 8.16% of all shares), a total value of $4.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 102.93 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookfield Corporation (BN) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 27.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $953.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.65 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $572.87 million.