British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Is Worth Evaluating At $31.41

During the last session, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BTI share is $42.36, that puts it down -34.86 from that peak though still a striking 0.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.14. The company’s market capitalization is $70.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.14 million shares over the past three months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. BTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $31.41 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.68%, and it has moved by -6.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.34%. The short interest in British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) is 2.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.87, which implies an increase of 37.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.40 and $57.34 respectively. As a result, BTI is trading at a discount of -82.55% off the target high and -34.99% off the low.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that British American Tobacco Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) shares have gone down -10.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.66% against 1.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.31%. While earnings are projected to return 6.62% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.80% per annum.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for British American Tobacco Plc ADR is 3.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

