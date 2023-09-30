Boom Or Bust: Where Does KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s traded shares were 3.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the KKR share is $64.77, that puts it down -5.15 from that peak though still a striking 32.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.77. The company’s market capitalization is $52.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.17. KKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) trade information

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.52% in intraday trading to $61.60 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.90%, and it has moved by -0.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.83%. The short interest in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) is 10.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.06, which implies an increase of 16.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.00 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, KKR is trading at a discount of -47.73% off the target high and -2.27% off the low.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KKR & Co. Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) shares have gone up 19.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.87% against 0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.00% this quarter and then jump 9.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.67 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.20% and then jump by 11.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -13.53% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.13% per annum.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KKR & Co. Inc is 0.66, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

KKR & Co. Inc insiders own 24.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.33%, with the float percentage being 74.89%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,008 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.75 million shares (or 4.63% of all shares), a total value of $2.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.13 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.82 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $941.65 million.