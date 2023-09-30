Boom Or Bust: Where Does Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s traded shares were 2.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.14% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MIMO share is $3.20, that puts it down -2033.33 from that peak though still a striking 26.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $11.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.76 million shares over the past three months.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MIMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) registered a 19.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.14% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.29%, and it has moved by 2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.95%. The short interest in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is 1.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, MIMO is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -233.33% off the low.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.60% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.6 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.25 million and $41.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -64.90% and then drop by -50.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 5.13% in 2023.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc insiders own 24.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.95%, with the float percentage being 62.11%. Oak Management Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.64 million shares (or 38.40% of all shares), a total value of $4.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.78 million shares, is of Softbank Group Corporation’s that is approximately 17.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $65526.0.