Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s traded shares were 2.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BXMT share is $25.82, that puts it down -18.71 from that peak though still a striking 23.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.60. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.80 million shares over the past three months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $21.75 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.90%, and it has moved by -1.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.57%. The short interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) is 23.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.15 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) shares have gone up 23.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.88% against -14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.80% this quarter and then drop -27.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.05 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $159.82 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $146.47 million and $191.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.00% and then drop by -16.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.48%. While earnings are projected to return 1.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.17% per annum.

BXMT Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is 2.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc insiders own 1.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.75%, with the float percentage being 55.40%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 413 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.17 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $351.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $296.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.23 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $91.9 million.