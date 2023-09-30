BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -13.15% Year-To-Date

During the last session, BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE)’s traded shares were 3.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.08% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BCE share is $48.38, that puts it down -26.75 from that peak though still a striking 1.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.70. The company’s market capitalization is $34.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

BCE Inc (BCE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.71. BCE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) trade information

BCE Inc (BCE) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.08% in intraday trading to $38.17 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.17%, and it has moved by -10.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.30%. The short interest in BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) is 26.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.02, which implies an increase of 17.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.52 and $52.90 respectively. As a result, BCE is trading at a discount of -38.59% off the target high and -8.78% off the low.

BCE Inc (BCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BCE Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BCE Inc (BCE) shares have gone down -15.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.14% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.60% this quarter and then jump 11.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.57 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.86 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.44 billion and $4.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.00% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50%. While earnings are projected to return -5.49% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.87% per annum.

BCE Dividends

BCE Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BCE Inc is 2.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE)’s Major holders

BCE Inc insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.74%, with the float percentage being 47.75%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 905 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.01 million shares (or 6.25% of all shares), a total value of $2.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.09 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 3.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BCE Inc (BCE) shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Capital Income Builder, Inc.. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Income Fund of America Inc owns about 11.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $424.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.56 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $174.13 million.