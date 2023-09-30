Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Rose 9.7% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -19.79% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s traded shares were 2.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.78% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the BBWI share is $49.55, that puts it down -46.6 from that peak though still a striking 9.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.52. The company’s market capitalization is $7.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.59 million shares over the past three months.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.85. BBWI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) registered a 1.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.78% in intraday trading to $33.80 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.08%, and it has moved by -11.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.47%. The short interest in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) is 8.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.78, which implies an increase of 29.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, BBWI is trading at a discount of -101.18% off the target high and -9.47% off the low.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bath & Body Works Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) shares have gone down -6.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.82% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 7.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.9 billion by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.27%. While earnings are projected to return -9.45% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.03% per annum.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc is 0.81, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders