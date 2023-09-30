As The Stock Rises By 33.11% Year-To-Date, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s traded shares were 3.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the PSTG share is $40.50, that puts it down -13.7 from that peak though still a striking 37.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.14. The company’s market capitalization is $10.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.38. PSTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $35.62 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.86%, and it has moved by -2.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.78%. The short interest in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 6.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.36, which implies an increase of 17.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, PSTG is trading at a discount of -40.37% off the target high and -6.68% off the low.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pure Storage Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) shares have gone up 43.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.16% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.00% this quarter and then jump 9.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $763.36 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $919.42 million by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -1.33% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.00% per annum.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders