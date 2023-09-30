Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ): Can A Stock That’s Down -83.52% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.69% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $10.67, that puts it down -1678.33 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $97.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) registered a 14.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.69% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.86%, and it has moved by -32.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.31%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 1.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arqit Quantum Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) shares have gone down -54.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -158.49% against 17.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.05 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.05 million by the end of Mar 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 12 and December 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders