Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Is Worth Evaluating At $15.34

During the last session, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the APLE share is $18.22, that puts it down -18.77 from that peak though still a striking 10.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.75. APLE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) trade information

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $15.34 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by 1.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.47%. The short interest in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) is 7.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.43, which implies an increase of 16.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, APLE is trading at a discount of -30.38% off the target high and -10.82% off the low.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) shares have gone up 1.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.58% against -6.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $353.19 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $306.7 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $331.06 million and $299.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.70% and then jump by 2.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.06%. While earnings are projected to return 25.40% in 2023.

APLE Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc is 1.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)’s Major holders

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc insiders own 6.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.88%, with the float percentage being 90.11%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 413 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.89 million shares (or 14.38% of all shares), a total value of $497.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $333.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 9.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $142.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.81 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $102.91 million.