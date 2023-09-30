Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH)’s traded shares were 2.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the APH share is $90.28, that puts it down -7.49 from that peak though still a striking 22.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.21. The company’s market capitalization is $50.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

Amphenol Corp. (APH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. APH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) trade information

Amphenol Corp. (APH) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $83.99 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.79%, and it has moved by -4.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.06%. The short interest in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) is 4.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

Amphenol Corp. (APH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amphenol Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amphenol Corp. (APH) shares have gone up 4.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.67% against -31.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.36%. While earnings are projected to return -2.61% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.50% per annum.

APH Dividends

Amphenol Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amphenol Corp. is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH)’s Major holders

Amphenol Corp. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.10%, with the float percentage being 95.66%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,373 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 72.08 million shares (or 12.09% of all shares), a total value of $6.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.81 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amphenol Corp. (APH) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 21.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.87 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.56 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 billion.