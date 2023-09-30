After A 7.96% Jump In The Last Week, Does Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares were 2.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the VIPS share is $19.13, that puts it down -19.49 from that peak though still a striking 60.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.36. The company’s market capitalization is $7.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.62. VIPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $16.01 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.96%, and it has moved by 0.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.02%. The short interest in Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) is 10.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $131.69, which implies an increase of 87.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $102.25 and $160.38 respectively. As a result, VIPS is trading at a discount of -901.75% off the target high and -538.66% off the low.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) shares have gone up 4.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.71% against 32.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.60% this quarter and then jump 18.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.07 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.7 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.19 billion and $4.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.35%. While earnings are projected to return 37.77% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.62% per annum.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR insiders own 1.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.41%, with the float percentage being 71.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 536 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.08 million shares (or 4.97% of all shares), a total value of $369.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.57 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $297.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Oakmark International Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 10.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.81 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $109.1 million.