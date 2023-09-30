A Quick Glance At Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Stock: It Is up 3.94% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -41.54 Percent

During the last session, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.92% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VNDA share is $11.04, that puts it down -155.56 from that peak though still a striking 3.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $248.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) trade information

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) registered a -0.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.92% in intraday trading to $4.32 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.21%, and it has moved by -19.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.32%. The short interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) is 4.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.31 day(s) to cover.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) shares have gone down -35.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 12.20.

VNDA Dividends

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s Major holders

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 4.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.51%, with the float percentage being 108.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.81 million shares (or 18.80% of all shares), a total value of $71.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 3.22% of the stock, which is worth about $9.62 million.