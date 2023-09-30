A Quick Glance At MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Stock: It Is up 17.88% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 8.31 Percent

During the last session, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s traded shares were 2.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MPLX share is $35.85, that puts it down -0.79 from that peak though still a striking 17.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.21. The company’s market capitalization is $35.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

MPLX LP (MPLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.93. MPLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.93.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) trade information

MPLX LP (MPLX) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $35.57 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.54%, and it has moved by 1.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.16%. The short interest in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is 18.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.46, which implies an increase of 12.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, MPLX is trading at a discount of -26.51% off the target high and -1.21% off the low.

MPLX LP (MPLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MPLX LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MPLX LP (MPLX) shares have gone up 3.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.67% against -5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.60% this quarter and then jump 19.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.73 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.71 billion and $2.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.70% and then jump by 0.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.31%. While earnings are projected to return -1.32% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.94% per annum.

MPLX Dividends

MPLX LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MPLX LP is 3.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s Major holders

MPLX LP insiders own 64.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.04%, with the float percentage being 65.53%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 415 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.97 million shares (or 4.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.19 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $821.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MPLX LP (MPLX) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 23.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $768.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.19 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $406.4 million.