Year-To-Date, Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) Price Has Increase 25.79%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. The 52-week high for the GATO share is $7.49, that puts it down -45.72 from that peak though still a striking 53.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $355.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 359.44K shares over the past three months.

Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GATO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $5.14 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.10%, and it has moved by 9.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 103.36%. The short interest in Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 18.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GATO is trading at a discount of -55.64% off the target high and -7.0% off the low.

Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -78.30% this quarter and then jump 127.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -64.91% in 2023.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Gatos Silver Inc insiders own 0.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.17%, with the float percentage being 86.89%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $31.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.21 million shares, is of Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold owns about 6.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $7.71 million.