Will Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares were 5.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the GPS share is $15.49, that puts it down -46.41 from that peak though still a striking 31.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.22. The company’s market capitalization is $3.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.74 million shares over the past three months.

Gap Inc. (GPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GPS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 4 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Gap Inc. (GPS) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $10.58 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.42%, and it has moved by -4.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.36%. The short interest in Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 40.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.81, which implies an increase of 2.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, GPS is trading at a discount of -70.13% off the target high and 43.29% off the low.

Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gap Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gap Inc. (GPS) shares have gone up 14.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275.00% against -5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -77.50% this quarter and then jump 120.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.6 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.26 billion by the end of Jan 2024.

GPS Dividends

Gap Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gap Inc. is 0.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Gap Inc. insiders own 44.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.38%, with the float percentage being 108.89%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 471 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.48 million shares (or 10.18% of all shares), a total value of $334.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $239.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gap Inc. (GPS) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 26.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $238.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.75 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $78.11 million.