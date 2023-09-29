Will Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 6.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.40% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $52.88, that puts it down -189.44 from that peak though still a striking 4.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.53. The company’s market capitalization is $7.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.67 million shares over the past three months.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.18. CHWY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Chewy Inc (CHWY) registered a 3.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.40% in intraday trading to $18.27 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.61%, and it has moved by -33.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.11%. The short interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is 17.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.22, which implies an increase of 46.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, CHWY is trading at a discount of -173.67% off the target high and 56.21% off the low.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares have gone down -51.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.66% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -700.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.76 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.94 billion by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -76.94% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.65% per annum.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc insiders own 2.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.22%, with the float percentage being 106.38%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 547 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.1 million shares (or 13.51% of all shares), a total value of $635.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.07 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 13.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $634.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy Inc (CHWY) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $119.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $104.73 million.