Why Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares were 4.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.37% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the LESL share is $17.12, that puts it down -211.84 from that peak though still a striking 12.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.14 million shares over the past three months.

Leslies Inc (LESL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LESL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Leslies Inc (LESL) registered a 4.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.37% in intraday trading to $5.49 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.27%, and it has moved by -17.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.47%. The short interest in Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) is 16.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.85, which implies an increase of 30.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LESL is trading at a discount of -118.58% off the target high and -9.29% off the low.

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leslies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leslies Inc (LESL) shares have gone down -47.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.42% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.60% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $420.15 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $190.45 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.66%. While earnings are projected to return -68.49% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.70% per annum.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslies Inc insiders own 4.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.15%, with the float percentage being 122.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 348 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.8 million shares (or 13.48% of all shares), a total value of $232.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $168.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leslies Inc (LESL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.79 million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $63.73 million.