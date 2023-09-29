What Will SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Be Like After It Drops -9066.67% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s traded shares were 30.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.27% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ICU share is $22.00, that puts it down -9066.67 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.98K shares over the past three months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) registered a 27.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.27% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.70%, and it has moved by -12.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.68%. The short interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 56.79% in 2023.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp insiders own 86.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.45%, with the float percentage being 54.45%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.78% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55375.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $28795.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 12405.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6450.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9979.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $5189.0.