What Should You Do With Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.64% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the KDP share is $39.73, that puts it down -25.49 from that peak though still a striking 3.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.47. The company’s market capitalization is $44.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.85 million shares over the past three months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) registered a 0.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.64% in intraday trading to $31.66 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.41%, and it has moved by -6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.43%. The short interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) is 10.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) shares have gone down -9.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.95% against 35.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.20% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.78 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.97 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.63 billion and $3.8 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.79%. While earnings are projected to return 6.19% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.94% per annum.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is 0.81, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc insiders own 31.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.20%, with the float percentage being 85.11%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,018 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 80.62 million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $2.52 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 36.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.13 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.63 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $957.86 million.