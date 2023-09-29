VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VQS):The Stock Was Down -12.5 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.64% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VQS share is $0.76, that puts it down -375.0 from that peak though still a striking -12.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $6.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35940.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 96.26K shares over the past three months.

VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. VQS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) registered a -19.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.64% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.19%, and it has moved by -36.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.00%. The short interest in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.75, which implies an increase of 78.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, VQS is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -212.5% off the low.

VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VIQ Solutions Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VIQ Solutions Inc (VQS) shares have gone down -54.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.57% against 17.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.58%. While earnings are projected to return -3.57% in 2023.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

VIQ Solutions Inc insiders own 22.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.53%, with the float percentage being 3.27%. Parallel Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91932.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30291.0.