Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.23% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the VSAT share is $47.35, that puts it down -160.02 from that peak though still a striking 5.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.27. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.25. VSAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) registered a 3.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.23% in intraday trading to $18.21 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.24%, and it has moved by -33.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.19%. The short interest in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is 9.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.67, which implies an increase of 60.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $66.00 respectively. As a result, VSAT is trading at a discount of -262.44% off the target high and -81.22% off the low.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viasat Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viasat Inc. (VSAT) shares have gone down -41.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 119.51% against -5.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 198.40% this quarter and then jump 207.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.15 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $774.67 million and $714.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.30% and then jump by 60.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.85%.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Viasat Inc. insiders own 12.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.94%, with the float percentage being 95.51%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.29 million shares (or 13.13% of all shares), a total value of $672.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.36 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $468.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $93.78 million.