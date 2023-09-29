Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Is Down -29.68% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.54% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the VERU share is $15.90, that puts it down -2020.0 from that peak though still a striking 4.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $67.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 934.82K shares over the past three months.

Veru Inc (VERU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. VERU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Veru Inc (VERU) registered a -3.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.54% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.42%, and it has moved by -29.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.99%. The short interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) is 11.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 83.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, VERU is trading at a discount of -833.33% off the target high and -166.67% off the low.

Veru Inc (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veru Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veru Inc (VERU) shares have gone down -43.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.90% this quarter and then jump 58.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -58.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.2 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.30%. While earnings are projected to return -1.43% in 2023.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 04 and December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Veru Inc insiders own 22.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.08%, with the float percentage being 46.85%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $6.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veru Inc (VERU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $0.81 million.