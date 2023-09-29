Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares were 2.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.99% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the VLD share is $4.80, that puts it down -220.0 from that peak though still a striking 26.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $295.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. VLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $SPDR Gold Trust.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Velo3D Inc (VLD) registered a 19.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.99% in intraday trading to $1.50 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.38%, and it has moved by -6.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.04%. The short interest in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is 14.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.45 day(s) to cover.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Velo3D Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Velo3D Inc (VLD) shares have gone down -32.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.51% against -3.10.

While earnings are projected to return 18.29% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.00% per annum.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Velo3D Inc insiders own 15.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.00%, with the float percentage being 72.01%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.86 million shares (or 19.24% of all shares), a total value of $81.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.35 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 15.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $65.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Velo3D Inc (VLD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 6.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $10.35 million.