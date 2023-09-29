Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: VSTA) Is Likely To Grow By 84.67% Or More

During the recent session, Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VSTA share is $5.58, that puts it down -36.1 from that peak though still a striking 25.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.05. The company’s market capitalization is $338.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 47970.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 35.62K shares over the past three months.

Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.25. VSTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VSTA) trade information

Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $4.10 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.99%, and it has moved by 12.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.32%. The short interest in Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VSTA) is 98030.0 shares and it means that shorts have 5.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.75, which implies an increase of 84.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.39 and $30.72 respectively. As a result, VSTA is trading at a discount of -649.27% off the target high and -372.93% off the low.

Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vasta Platform Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) shares have gone up 26.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 144.44% against 17.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.43%. While earnings are projected to return 43.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.16% per annum.

VSTA Dividends

Vasta Platform Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s Major holders

Vasta Platform Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.05%, with the float percentage being 109.05%. Compass Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 22.05% of all shares), a total value of $13.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Newfoundland Capital Management’s that is approximately 18.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) shares are Fidelity Latin America Fund (US) and Virtus OpportunitiesTr-Virtus KAR Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Latin America Fund (US) owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 7.60% of the stock, which is worth about $4.66 million.