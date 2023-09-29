UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Is Increase 52.37%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.08% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the TIGR share is $5.80, that puts it down -10.9 from that peak though still a striking 55.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $779.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. TIGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) registered a 2.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $5.23 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.74%, and it has moved by 13.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.37%. The short interest in UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 4.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.07, which implies an increase of 13.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.98 and $7.37 respectively. As a result, TIGR is trading at a discount of -40.92% off the target high and 4.78% off the low.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.20% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $207 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.97 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.41 million and $63.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 273.60% and then drop by -24.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.89%. While earnings are projected to return 165.21% in 2023.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 35.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.67%, with the float percentage being 7.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $5.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.58 million.