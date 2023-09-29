UAL’s -3.16% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares were 5.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the UAL share is $58.23, that puts it down -37.63 from that peak though still a striking 25.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.58. The company’s market capitalization is $13.88B, and the average trade volume was 6.01 million shares over the past three months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $42.31 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.16%, and it has moved by -15.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.88%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Airlines Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) shares have gone down -2.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 333.33% against 13.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.57%. While earnings are projected to return 317.72% in 2023, the next five years will return 65.75% per annum.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders