Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)

During the last session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s traded shares were 4.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ZI share is $48.76, that puts it down -198.41 from that peak though still a striking 4.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.53. The company’s market capitalization is $6.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.35 million shares over the past three months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $16.34 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.88%, and it has moved by -8.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.48%. The short interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 10.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shares have gone down -32.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 2.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.62 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310.86 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $278.48 million and $301.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.90% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 12.46% in 2023, the next five years will return 19.43% per annum.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders