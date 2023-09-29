Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC)

During the last session, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares were 5.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.80% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the TDOC share is $34.73, that puts it down -87.43 from that peak though still a striking -0.05% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.54. The company’s market capitalization is $3.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.52 million shares over the past three months.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.64. TDOC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 22 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) registered a -1.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.80% in intraday trading to $18.53 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.04%, and it has moved by -18.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.42%. The short interest in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) is 27.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.37, which implies an increase of 36.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, TDOC is trading at a discount of -115.87% off the target high and -7.93% off the low.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teladoc Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) shares have gone down -25.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.39% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.80% this quarter and then jump 99.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $663.89 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $687.2 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $610.01 million and $637.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.80% and then jump by 7.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -113.07%. While earnings are projected to return 98.39% in 2023.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health Inc insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.55%, with the float percentage being 83.09%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 647 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.34 million shares (or 12.33% of all shares), a total value of $515.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $438.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 12.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $272.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.1 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $129.08 million.