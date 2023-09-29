The VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Stock Dropped -4.57% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)’s traded shares were 6.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the VICI share is $35.07, that puts it down -19.0 from that peak though still a striking 2.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.84. The company’s market capitalization is $29.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.72 million shares over the past three months.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.38. VICI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.63.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) trade information

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $29.47 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.09%, and it has moved by -4.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.85%. The short interest in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) is 18.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.36, which implies an increase of 21.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, VICI is trading at a discount of -45.91% off the target high and -8.59% off the low.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VICI Properties Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) shares have gone down -7.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.36% against -6.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $898.8 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $912.05 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $751.54 million and $769.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.60% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.98%. While earnings are projected to return 97.27% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.30% per annum.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VICI Properties Inc is 1.61, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

VICI Properties Inc insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.10%, with the float percentage being 101.53%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,055 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 145.93 million shares (or 14.40% of all shares), a total value of $4.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.12 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VICI Properties Inc (VICI) shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Capital Income Builder, Inc. owns about 44.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.93 million, or about 3.64% of the stock, which is worth about $1.25 billion.