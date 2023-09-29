The Time Is Right To Purchase Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN)

During the last session, Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s traded shares were 12.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.80% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the TRVN share is $5.13, that puts it down -727.42 from that peak though still a striking 12.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $8.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 619.71K shares over the past three months.

Trevena Inc (TRVN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. TRVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Trevena Inc (TRVN) registered a -8.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.80% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.05%, and it has moved by -29.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.77%. The short interest in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) is 1.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 84.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, TRVN is trading at a discount of -545.16% off the target high and -545.16% off the low.

Trevena Inc (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trevena Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trevena Inc (TRVN) shares have gone down -15.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.33% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.30% this quarter and then jump 79.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 689.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.16%. While earnings are projected to return 76.15% in 2023.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

Trevena Inc insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.81%, with the float percentage being 8.91%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 1.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $69558.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trevena Inc (TRVN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 70176.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43516.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33095.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $20522.0.