The Time Is Right To Purchase PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP)

During the last session, PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP)’s traded shares were 4.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $169.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.04% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PEP share is $196.88, that puts it down -16.15 from that peak though still a striking 5.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $160.98. The company’s market capitalization is $233.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.80 million shares over the past three months.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) trade information

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.04% in intraday trading to $169.50 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.35%, and it has moved by -6.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.10%. The short interest in PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) is 12.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PepsiCo Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) shares have gone down -6.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.16% against 35.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.43 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.86 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.97 billion and $28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.60% and then jump by 3.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.70%. While earnings are projected to return 10.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.54% per annum.

PEP Dividends

PepsiCo Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PepsiCo Inc is 4.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP)’s Major holders

PepsiCo Inc insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.96%, with the float percentage being 76.07%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,948 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 131.35 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $24.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 110.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PepsiCo Inc (PEP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.96 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.8 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $6.08 billion.