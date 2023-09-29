The Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU) Stock Dropped 19.81% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.30% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $32.89, that puts it down -25.3 from that peak though still a striking 32.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $British American Tobacco Indus.

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) registered a 2.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.30% in intraday trading to $26.25 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.13%, and it has moved by 19.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.63%. The short interest in Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU) is 15.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 6.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BTU is trading at a discount of -21.9% off the target high and 4.76% off the low.

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) shares have gone up 3.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.32% against -14.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.60%. While earnings are projected to return -41.41% in 2023.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Peabody Energy Corp. is 0.51, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corp. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.62%, with the float percentage being 79.88%. Elliott Investment Management L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.11 million shares (or 15.90% of all shares), a total value of $457.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $268.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $80.3 million.