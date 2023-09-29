The Future Belongs To LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.33% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the LNZA share is $10.80, that puts it down -103.77 from that peak though still a striking 50.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 384.05K shares over the past three months.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) trade information

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) registered a -4.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.33% in intraday trading to $5.30 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by -18.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.14%. The short interest in LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) is 1.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LanzaTech Global Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) shares have gone up 41.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -700.00% against 17.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 3.45% in 2023.

LNZA Dividends

LanzaTech Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA)’s Major holders

LanzaTech Global Inc insiders own 11.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.01%, with the float percentage being 66.92%. Novo Holdings A/S is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.81 million shares (or 8.08% of all shares), a total value of $108.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.88 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $94.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 million.