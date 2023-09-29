The Future Belongs To Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.75% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the HLN share is $9.05, that puts it down -8.38 from that peak though still a striking 29.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.92. The company’s market capitalization is $38.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.04 million shares over the past three months.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.12. HLN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) registered a 1.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.75% in intraday trading to $8.35 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.50%, and it has moved by 0.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.70%. The short interest in Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) is 9.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.94, which implies an increase of 6.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.10 and $10.40 respectively. As a result, HLN is trading at a discount of -24.55% off the target high and 14.97% off the low.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Haleon plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Haleon plc ADR (HLN) shares have gone up 3.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.71% against 18.70.

While earnings are projected to return 1.95% in 2023.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Haleon plc ADR is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders