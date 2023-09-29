The Current Price For Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.30% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the HA share is $16.15, that puts it down -150.39 from that peak though still a striking 3.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $332.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.43. HA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) registered a -1.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.30% in intraday trading to $6.45 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.50%, and it has moved by -26.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.13%. The short interest in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is 5.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 32.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, HA is trading at a discount of -86.05% off the target high and -8.53% off the low.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) shares have gone down -26.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.21% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -426.70% this quarter and then drop -106.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $740.48 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $758.91 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $746.01 million and $731.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% and then jump by 3.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -7.81% in 2023.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders