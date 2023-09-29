The $3.60 Is The Price At Which Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s traded shares were 8.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the HBI share is $8.80, that puts it down -144.44 from that peak though still a striking 1.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.29 million shares over the past three months.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.18. HBI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $3.60 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.28%, and it has moved by -28.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.15%. The short interest in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is 43.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.77, which implies an increase of 24.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, HBI is trading at a discount of -66.67% off the target high and 72.22% off the low.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hanesbrands Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) shares have gone down -28.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -76.53% against -0.20.

While earnings are projected to return -77.08% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.80% per annum.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Hanesbrands Inc insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.04%, with the float percentage being 94.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 598 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.66 million shares (or 15.91% of all shares), a total value of $200.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $138.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 24.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.87 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $39.12 million.