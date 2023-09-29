The $11.78 Value Of Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ: MTRX) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.32% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the MTRX share is $11.09, that puts it up 5.86 from that peak though still a striking 70.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.50. The company’s market capitalization is $318.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 117.73K shares over the past three months.

Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MTRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX) trade information

Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) registered a 6.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.32% in intraday trading to $11.78 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.52%, and it has moved by 43.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 240.46%. The short interest in Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 18.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, MTRX is trading at a discount of -27.33% off the target high and -18.85% off the low.

Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Matrix Service Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) shares have gone up 130.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.50% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 101.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $213.73 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $214.71 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.24%.

MTRX Dividends

Matrix Service Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s Major holders

Matrix Service Co. insiders own 3.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.27%, with the float percentage being 88.60%. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.29 million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $13.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.66 million shares, is of Harvey Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 6.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $4.99 million.