Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Is Down -28.89% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.56% or -$2.28. The 52-week high for the SNDX share is $29.86, that puts it down -123.67 from that peak though still a striking -10.11% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.70. The company’s market capitalization is $927.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 792.86K shares over the past three months.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.18. SNDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) registered a -14.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.56% in intraday trading to $13.35 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.32%, and it has moved by -28.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.53%. The short interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) is 7.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.50, which implies an increase of 63.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, SNDX is trading at a discount of -214.61% off the target high and -139.7% off the low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) shares have gone down -35.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.51% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.20% this quarter and then drop -46.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.25%. While earnings are projected to return -19.60% in 2023.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 4.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.18%, with the float percentage being 111.84%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 10.71% of all shares), a total value of $155.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $104.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 3.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 million, or about 4.07% of the stock, which is worth about $52.29 million.