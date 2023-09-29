Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.21% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SFIX share is $6.03, that puts it down -81.63 from that peak though still a striking 20.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $377.72M, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.25. SFIX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) registered a -3.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.21% in intraday trading to $3.32 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.07%, and it has moved by -19.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.73, which implies an increase of 10.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SFIX is trading at a discount of -50.6% off the target high and 24.7% off the low.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stitch Fix Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) shares have gone down -30.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.09% against -5.10.

While earnings are projected to return 41.75% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.30% per annum.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders