Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK)’s Stock Is Up 15.49%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the SWK share is $104.21, that puts it down -25.39 from that peak though still a striking 15.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.24. The company’s market capitalization is $12.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) trade information

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.77% in intraday trading to $83.11 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.70%, and it has moved by -12.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.43%. The short interest in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) is 8.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.31 day(s) to cover.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stanley Black & Decker Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) shares have gone up 6.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.71% against 9.30.

While earnings are projected to return -77.36% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.68% per annum.

SWK Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc is 3.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK)’s Major holders

Stanley Black & Decker Inc insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.40%, with the float percentage being 92.91%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,021 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.88 million shares (or 12.32% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.67 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $450.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.65 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $341.66 million.