SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SLGC share is $3.79, that puts it down -60.59 from that peak though still a striking 18.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.92. The company’s market capitalization is $443.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 908.64K shares over the past three months.

SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SLGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $2.36 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.42%, and it has moved by 14.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.54%. The short interest in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) is 8.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 52.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SLGC is trading at a discount of -196.61% off the target high and -5.93% off the low.

SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SomaLogic Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) shares have gone up 3.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.51% against 17.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.48 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.77 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.07 million and $18.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -6.36% in 2023.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

SomaLogic Inc insiders own 8.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.18%, with the float percentage being 75.98%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.69 million shares (or 6.75% of all shares), a total value of $29.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.6 million shares, is of Casdin Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 6.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 12.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.16 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $9.81 million.