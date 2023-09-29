Should Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Revive After A -42.33% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.99% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $27.00, that puts it down -42.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.77. The company’s market capitalization is $10.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.31 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc (TOST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.25. TOST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc (TOST) registered a 1.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.99% in intraday trading to $18.97 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by -14.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.69%. The short interest in Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 29.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.65, which implies an increase of 26.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, TOST is trading at a discount of -63.42% off the target high and -0.16% off the low.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toast Inc (TOST) shares have gone up 11.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.44% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then jump 36.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $721.52 million and $769 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.70% and then jump by 33.90% in the coming quarter.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.05%, with the float percentage being 90.24%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 494 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.58 million shares (or 7.69% of all shares), a total value of $712.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $620.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toast Inc (TOST) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 15.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $340.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.82 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $244.27 million.