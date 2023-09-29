Should Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STSS) Revive After A -245.76% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.96% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the STSS share is $2.04, that puts it down -245.76 from that peak though still a striking 13.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $6.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 277.04K shares over the past three months.

Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. STSS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) registered a 3.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.96% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.82%, and it has moved by -31.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.56%. The short interest in Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) is 48190.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 96.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, STSS is trading at a discount of -2611.86% off the target high and -2611.86% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.85 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.5 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 84.21% in 2023.

STSS Dividends

Sharps Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

Sharps Technology Inc insiders own 23.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.18%, with the float percentage being 5.48%. HighTower Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.04% of all shares), a total value of $95419.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51302.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $40523.0.