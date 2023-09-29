Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Has Grown 303.54% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares were 7.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the ROIV share is $13.23, that puts it down -5.42 from that peak though still a striking 75.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $9.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.05 million shares over the past three months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.22. ROIV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $12.55 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.80%, and it has moved by 11.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 303.54%. The short interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 18.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.38, which implies an increase of 23.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, ROIV is trading at a discount of -83.27% off the target high and 4.38% off the low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roivant Sciences Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) shares have gone up 63.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.51% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 38.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.18 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.74 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.79%. While earnings are projected to return 1.64% in 2023.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd insiders own 34.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.52%, with the float percentage being 89.31%. QVT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 122.54 million shares (or 15.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.03 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 10.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $836.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 9.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.57 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $81.84 million.