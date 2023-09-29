Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS)

During the last session, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s traded shares were 5.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $155.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $3.09. The 52-week high for the UPS share is $197.80, that puts it down -27.2 from that peak though still a striking 3.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $150.54. The company’s market capitalization is $132.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.35 million shares over the past three months.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.27. UPS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $United Parcel Service, Inc..

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.03% in intraday trading to $155.50 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.05%, and it has moved by -9.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.63%. The short interest in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is 9.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $186.53, which implies an increase of 16.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $230.00 respectively. As a result, UPS is trading at a discount of -47.91% off the target high and 35.69% off the low.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Parcel Service Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) shares have gone down -18.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.89% against -14.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.66%. While earnings are projected to return -26.85% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.80% per annum.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. is 6.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

United Parcel Service Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.65%, with the float percentage being 72.66%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,825 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 67.0 million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $12.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.73 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.26 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.09 billion.