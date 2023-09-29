Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) On Thursday – Up 18.45 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the RIO share is $80.51, that puts it down -25.66 from that peak though still a striking 18.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.25. The company’s market capitalization is $80.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) trade information

The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $64.07 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 2.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.93%. The short interest in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) is 11.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.97 day(s) to cover.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rio Tinto plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) shares have gone down -5.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.99% against 9.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.35%. While earnings are projected to return -14.08% in 2023, the next five years will return -3.30% per annum.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rio Tinto plc ADR is 4.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Rio Tinto plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.04%, with the float percentage being 11.04%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 845 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.44 million shares (or 1.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.89 million shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $950.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 8.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $549.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.13 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $382.84 million.